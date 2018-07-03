ICE CREAM

Mini ice cream truck serves up big smiles in Iowa neighborhood

EMBED </>More Videos

Pint-sized ice cream truck serves up gallon-sized smiles in central Iowa (KTRK)

NEVADA, Iowa (KTRK) --
Getting ice cream from your neighborhood ice cream truck is always a treat, especially when it's this hot. But one neighborhood in Iowa didn't have one, so a family decided to take matters into their own hands.

Chad Anderson is a father of three, and his kids love ice cream. But it's been over a decade since their neighborhood has had an ice cream truck, until now.

"I wanted something unique but yet functional," Anderson said.

Anderson and his wife Jennifer created and designed their very own mini ice cream truck for all of the community to enjoy.

"I designed the look of the truck and came up with the logo. We wanted to make it personal to us. I used our three kids, Oliver, Maxwell and Amelia, on our logo," Jennifer said.

The truck is plastered with polka dots and pinstripes. The Andersons said they wanted to make sure it was visible so people would say, "Hey! There's the ice cream truck."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfoodfamilyice creamIowa
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ICE CREAM
Taiwan restaurant serving up ice cream shaped like Shar-Pei puppies
Walmart gives away free ice cream during week-long tour
TASTES LIKE SUMMER: Blue Bell's newest treat is sweet and tangy
HOAX: Blue Bell Whataburger ice cream flavor not at H-E-B
H-E-B recalling 2 variety packs of ice cream and sherbets
More ice cream
SOCIETY
America's Cajun Navy in need of donations after Harvey
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Man reunites with doctor he canoed to hospital during Harvey
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
More Society
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News