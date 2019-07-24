Society

Piñata of ICE agent at community event causing controversy

CHICAGO, Illinois (KTRK) -- What was supposed to be a day of fun is creating a lot of controversy.

Cell phone video shows children hitting a piñata made to look like an ICE agent at a family-oriented community day.

The video shared on social media also shows kids throwing balls into a painted image of President Trump.

Organizers say they didn't know the items were going to be at the event.

Some said those who brought the piñata were just trying to make a statement. Others are calling the piñata ignorant and disrespectful, saying it teaches kids to hate.
