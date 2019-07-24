Piñata of ICE agent at community event causing controversy

CHICAGO, Illinois (KTRK) -- What was supposed to be a day of fun is creating a lot of controversy.Cell phone video shows children hitting a piñata made to look like an ICE agent at a family-oriented community day.The video shared on social media also shows kids throwing balls into a painted image of President Trump.Organizers say they didn't know the items were going to be at the event.Some said those who brought the piñata were just trying to make a statement. Others are calling the piñata ignorant and disrespectful, saying it teaches kids to hate.