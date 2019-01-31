SOCIETY

Photographer tracks down mystery military couple in maternity photos

Photographer tracks down mystery couple in maternity shoot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
A random act of kindness led to some stunning pictures for one photographer.

But the photographer stumbled on a problem when she realized that she had no clue who the couple in the photos were.

"She was one of the most beautiful pregnant people I've ever seen in my entire life," said photographer Ashlynn Thiergood.

Thiergood said she noticed the happy glow coming from the couple when she was at Town Green Park on Saturday.

The photographer was helping take some pictures of a friend when she noticed the couple struggling to take their own photos.

"I thought that he was just setting up his own tripod to take photos of her, and then I saw him jump in the picture," she said.

Aaron Crutch, who is expecting a baby girl in a few weeks with his fiance Natalie, explained he had forgotten his remote control for the camera.

"We were there and I was trying to take these photos and I kept running back and forth. I set up the stand and I forgot my clicker at home," he said.

That's when Ashlynn stepped in and helped capture some photos of the couple and their unborn child.

After snapping several photographs, the strangers went their separate ways and neglected to exchange contact information.

It wasn't until Monday that Ashlynn sat down to take a look at the photos.

"Once I got in and looked at them with my editing software, I was like, 'They have to see these,'" she said.

A Facebook post with the images began to pick up traction online as many read the story and began to share the post.

By Wednesday, the photographer had managed to track down her subjects, an Air Force couple based in San Antonio who had come to Houston for the weekend.

The couple said they fell in love with the images captured by Ashlynn and thanked her for her efforts to find them.

"Audrina will be our daughter's name, and I cannot wait to show her these photos," Crutch said.

