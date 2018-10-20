U.S. & WORLD

PICTURE PERFECT PROPOSAL: Photographer seeks couple in proposal photo taken in Yosemite

EMBED </>More Videos

Photographer seeks couple in proposal photo taken in Yosemite. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on October 20, 2018.

A Michigan photographer captured a magical moment, completely by accident.

Matthew Dippel says he snapped the picture by chance while at Yosemite National Park earlier this month.

Dippel says he just started taking pictures when he saw the proposal unfolding before his eyes.

After, he tried to find the couple, but to no avail.

Now, he's turned to social media in hopes of finding them and sharing this magical moment with the couple.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldengagementphotography
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Got $7.1 M? Neiman Marcus tops 2018 fantasy gifts with yacht
Students pulled out of school due to chickenpox outbreak
Report: Rihanna turns down NFL in support of Colin Kaepernick
Woman warns others about sneaky wallet thieves
Mom outraged after child with disabilities handcuffed
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Next stop, Halloween! Boy's bus costume is custom-built for wheelchair
Boy and accused bully now friends after father steps in to help
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
More Society
Top Stories
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion
Texas girl dies after court allows more time on life support
Report: Rihanna turns down NFL in support of Colin Kaepernick
Astros' Jose Altuve underwent knee surgery on Friday
Students pulled out of school due to chickenpox outbreak
Woman warns others about sneaky wallet thieves
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes Texas panhandle
Boy and accused bully now friends after father steps in to help
Show More
Fight animal cruelty walk hosted by Gus the dog
A dozen girls spark 4 fights in one day at South Houston HS
FALL WEATHER: Cool temps headed our way this weekend
Tropical Storm Vicente could drench Texas next week
Woman who dropped off toddler on Spring porch speaks out
More News