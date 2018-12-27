Photographer finds couple 8 years after snapping engagement photo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Eight years after their wedding, David and Ashley Barnosky now have professional photos of their engagement.
A photographer in Florida captured the proposal while at a church in Palm Beach.
Joy Groover was snapping photos with her family when the couple caught her eye.
They disappeared before she could tell them, so for the last eight years Groover has posted the photos on social media in hopes of finding them.
This year, the story finally made it to the mystery couple, who just so happen to live in the Cypress area, after a childhood friend saw ABC13's story.
The Barnoskys say Groover is now one of their best friends and they are grateful to have the priceless photos.