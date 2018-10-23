U.S. & WORLD

Sports teams step up after no one shows up to boy's pizza party

EMBED </>More Videos

No one shows up for child's birthday party. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 23, 2018.

It was a sad showing for a 6-year-old boy's birthday party in Arizona.

Teddy's mom says they invited 32 of his classmates to a pizza party for his birthday in Tucson Sunday afternoon.

But no one showed up at Peter Piper Pizza restaurant.

Social media was flooded with messages of support and Teddy's story caught the attention of some big names in the sports world.

The Phoenix Suns invited Teddy to come watch Wednesday night's game against the Lakers.

The Suns tweeted, "How about we celebrate with thousands at our place! Tickets to Wednesday's #SunsVSLakers game are all yours Teddy! Talk soon!"


Phoenix Rising FC also invited Teddy to Friday's playoff game.

"Teddy can get The Mala from @VeneziasPizza and join 7,000 of his closest friends this Friday. Come on out Teddy! #UpRising," the club tweeted.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbirthdaypartypizzachildren
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Kid wins Halloween with epic crochet 'Slimer' costume
Man shot outside TV station in Washington, DC
Mega Millions Drawing: Are these the lucky numbers?
Denver boy, 5, dies from rare cancer in 17 days
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Mega Millions: How much could you buy with $1.6 billion?
Shoving match breaks out outside Trump's MAGA rally
LOTTO FEVER: Should you join an office pool?
More Society
Top Stories
Mega Millions Drawing: Are these the lucky numbers?
HURRICANE WILLA TRACK: Storm a potentially catastrophic Cat. 4
Wet weather likely Tuesday, Wednesday and early Thursday
EXCLUSIVE: Why Trump is fighting to get Cruz reelected
Trump's Houston speech: 3 important moments from the rally
Shoving match breaks out outside Trump's MAGA rally
Harris County sees record-breaking early voter turnout
University of Utah student shot to death on campus
Show More
WATCH LIVE: Driver charged in road rage crash appears in court
American tourist found dead near Club Med in Turks and Caicos
Musician hurt by falling stage light: 'I'm in a lot of pain'
Bob Barker, 94, rushed to hospital in Los Angeles
Man shot outside TV station in Washington, DC
More News