Society

Pew: World's population projected to stop growing by 2100

Our crowded world will see a slowdown in population by the end of the century.

That's according to a new report by the Pew Research Center.

The group said Monday it expects the world's population to virtually stop growing by the year 2100.

It points to falling global fertility rates as the reason why.

But before we see the expected steep decline in population, Pew says we will see a huge increase in people on the planet.

It expects the population to jump from nearly 7.8 billion people to 10.9 billion between now and the 22nd century.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyu.s. & worldresearchpopulation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News