Disney World and Disneyland becoming popular places for people to spread loved ones' ashes

According to the Wall Street Journal, it's getting popular for guests to scatter the ashes of their loved ones at Disneyworld and Disneyland.

In fact, it is so common it even has its own code, "Hepa cleanup."

And people aren't just scattering the cremains on flowerbeds, they're actually dumping them on rides, including "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "It's a Small World."

Custodians say the "Haunted Mansion" may be the most popular place to leave ashes.

If cremains are found, an attraction must be closed to the public and an ultra-fine vacuum cleaner must be used to suck them up.

Disney representatives point out that it's indeed illegal to scatter human ashes in the park and anyone caught doing it will be immediately escorted off the property.
