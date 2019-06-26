cool spaces

Tap into great beer at Pearland's first craft brewery BAKFISH

PEARLAND, TX (KTRK) -- BAKFISH Brewing Company is Pearland's new and very first craft microbrewery and brew pub.

Co-founders and owners Brian Allen and Kris Szecsy both shared a passion for quality craft beer. They decided to take a leap of faith, quitting their jobs and turning their hobby into a business for the community they love and grew up in.

The cool space has a 2,000-square-foot tap room where beer lovers can come and view the operation of the brewery. Along with a 30 barrel brew system, BAKFISH has a state-of-the-art pilot system used to brew seasonal and one-of-kind batches on a smaller scale. This allows for a continual rotation of new and changing beers.

"The very first day we opened, we had a full parking lot and a line from our bar to the front door," said Allen. "The community support has been amazing. We're definitely living our dream."

