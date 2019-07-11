HTX

Pearland group gives adults with disabilities path to employment

By
PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pearland nonprofit is making sure people of all abilities can go to work.

The Forgotten Angels Foundation was founded in 2001 as a way to help families who were struggling to find appropriate services for their adult children with disabilities.

"Work is wonderful. It's like nothing else," explained Jill Shockley, the nonprofit's life enrichment director. "It gives them fulfillment and gives many of them paychecks, and they love that. And more independence and choosing things for themselves."

Men and women of all abilities work at the foundation's community garden.

They grow and package tea leaves and herbs to sell.

Others work at the foundation's resale store.

And still, others work at nearby local businesses.

"Never say 'can't,' because there's always a 'must' and a way you can," explained 21-year-old Szackary Magallan.

For more info on how you can get involved, you can visit the Forgotten Angels website.

pearland
