Society

The Halloween prop shop in Pasadena that caught Marc Jacobs' eye

By
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Since 1982, Robert and Sharon Wiess have been keeping things extra fun in Pasadena, thanks to their fun shop, Joe Sam's.

The shop sits off of Southmore Avenue and is packed with hundreds of different costumes as they gear up for the Halloween rush.

But just a few feet away sits the "prop shop," where no children are allowed and some of the couple's best work is showcased.

"He's the talented one, I'm the sick one," said Sharon, the co-owner of the fun shop. "I have all the ideas."

Sharon's father originally opened up the shop and now she owns it with her husband, Robert.

Several years ago, the couple started to tinker with the idea of creating spooky and elaborate Halloween props intended to provide a good scare.

Sharon would come up with the concepts and Robert would create them. His background as a machinist making helicopter parts proved especially helpful as he handcrafted one-of-a-kind ghouls that move and shake, and nightmarish clowns that pop out of nowhere.

Their creations over the years have become more and more elaborate, even catching the eye of a famous fashion designer.

"We had a call one year, it's been quite a few years ago and they wanted some props and they were out of California," Sharon said. "And come to find out his name was Marc Jacobs."

The high-end fashion designer bought several Halloween props from the couple for a window display.

But the prop-making will soon come to an end, as the couple says this will be the last year they make their spooky creations.

"I think our prop days are over, we're getting a little old," Sharon said. "And it gets harder and harder to do."

Robert typically starts making the props in February, which is a laborious assignment that lasts for months and months.

"It just takes too long," Robert said.

The shop has several props for sale at their store located at 1612 E. Southmore Ave in Pasadena.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypasadenahalloween
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed in front of daughter as he greeted her at door
These are the 7 richest people in Houston
6 packaged foods that are actually good for you
Parents charged with abusing, killing 2-month-old
30-degree temperature drop is coming tomorrow
Irate school bus driver slams brakes and sends boy flying: VIDEO
Missing girl shot in possible gang-related incident: Police
Show More
Olympic boxer thrown from Ferrari in rollover crash in Dallas
Mother can finally kiss baby born without skin
Why this could be Gerrit Cole's last season with the Astros
Love the Astros enough to paint your home for them? These fans do
Children left alone by babysitter spark motel fire: fire marshal
More TOP STORIES News