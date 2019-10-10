The Halloween prop shop in Pasadena that caught Marc Jacobs' eye

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Since 1982, Robert and Sharon Wiess have been keeping things extra fun in Pasadena, thanks to their fun shop, Joe Sam's.The shop sits off of Southmore Avenue and is packed with hundreds of different costumes as they gear up for the Halloween rush.But just a few feet away sits the "prop shop," where no children are allowed and some of the couple's best work is showcased."He's the talented one, I'm the sick one," said Sharon, the co-owner of the fun shop. "I have all the ideas."Sharon's father originally opened up the shop and now she owns it with her husband, Robert.Several years ago, the couple started to tinker with the idea of creating spooky and elaborate Halloween props intended to provide a good scare.Sharon would come up with the concepts and Robert would create them. His background as a machinist making helicopter parts proved especially helpful as he handcrafted one-of-a-kind ghouls that move and shake, and nightmarish clowns that pop out of nowhere.Their creations over the years have become more and more elaborate, even catching the eye of a famous fashion designer."We had a call one year, it's been quite a few years ago and they wanted some props and they were out of California," Sharon said. "And come to find out his name was Marc Jacobs."The high-end fashion designer bought several Halloween props from the couple for a window display.But the prop-making will soon come to an end, as the couple says this will be the last year they make their spooky creations."I think our prop days are over, we're getting a little old," Sharon said. "And it gets harder and harder to do."Robert typically starts making the props in February, which is a laborious assignment that lasts for months and months."It just takes too long," Robert said.The shop has several props for sale at their store located at 1612 E. Southmore Ave in Pasadena.