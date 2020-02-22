Pasadena ISD student wins art title in Houston Rodeo School Art Program

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We are counting down the days until the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.But it's not just about cowboys and the barbecue.The rodeo also recognizes talented young artists from all across Texas.Pasadena ISD senior, Anthony Vega was recognized as Grand Champion for his colored drawing "Morning Pep Talk"."It's a piece of ranch handsmen getting ready to work for the day in the morning," said Vega. " It's a really nice image of the horse and the owner. You can tell the connection they have."Nearly 200,000 students participated in the Rodeo School Art Program this year.Seventy-two student pieces will go to auction on March 15.To get a look at the pieces, they will be on display in the NRG Center throughout the duration of the rodeo.