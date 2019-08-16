Society

Party Boy shop owner selling supply store in The Heights for $10M

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This could be the last Halloween for one of the most famous spots to get a costume in Houston.

The party is over for Party Boy shop in The Heights.

After 36 years, the well-known party supply store is closing its doors.

Owner Robert Wright and his wife are asking for a hefty price of $10 million.

The couple hopes that whoever buys the store will continue to give back to the community.
