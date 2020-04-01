WE'VE REROUTED
With regard to the current COVID-19 situation, the Easter Seals Walk With Me event will now be held completley digitaly! We invite you to virtually participate Now through Aril 25th and contiune to help rase life changing funds. Your support is needed now more than ever. You can register for "Walk With Me...Virtually" HERE
Easter Seals: Walk With Me...Virtually
Nationally, Easter Seals is the leading non-profit provider of services for individuals with autism, developmental disabilities, physical disabilities, other special needs, and disabled veterans. For about 70 years, Easter Seals Greater Houston has been offering help, hope and answers to people of all ages with disabilities and their families. Through therapy, training, education and support services, Easter Seals creates life-changing solutions so that people with disabilities can live, learn, work and play in our community. Your support and participation in events like "Walk With Me...Virtually" is essential to continue this mission. Learn more about Easter Seals.
Sponsored By