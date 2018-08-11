SOCIETY

Asian American Journalist Association convention invites Parkland shooting survivors as speakers in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Parkland shooting survivors have a message for others while at the AAJA convention.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston is host to this weekend's journalistic event that is bringing various people together.

The Asian American Journalist Association Convention is aimed to bring together journalists from all around the country.

As they gather to learn and grow, they also discuss multiple issues among the media.

During this time, they also have various speakers presented.

This year's speakers include Christy Ma and Nikhita Nookala, two students who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School in Parkland.

Both students say to have been involved and working in various journalistic projects speaking out about the shooting that took 17 of their classmates.

"We just want more rules to be in placed to make sure what happened to us doesn't happen to anyone else," said Nookala.

Texas Governor Gregg Abbott is also scheduled to speak at the convention.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyparkland school shootingu.s. & worldpoliticsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
El Tiempo restaurants faces backlash after hosting Jeff Sessions
SPONSORED: Check This Out Houston: Previous episodes
Man rides up to McDonald's drive-thru with not 1, but 2 horses
More Society
Top Stories
El Tiempo restaurants faces backlash after hosting Jeff Sessions
Man charged after allegedly shooting stepdaughter in Galveston Co.
Man sends bloody Snapchat photo to friend after stabbing woman to death
Woman hospitalized after dog attack in Baytown
2 people killed in a car crash in NW Harris County, deputies say
Plane stolen by 'suicidal' employee crashes near Seattle
Exploding spray paint can burns 3-year-old boy in Willis
Suspect who stole appliances dead after leading authorities on chase
Show More
Houston Astros Alex Bregman host meet and greet Sunday
One Minute Weather: Rain chances remain through Sunday
Over 400 sickened from parasite linked to McDonald's salads
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
Drivers free after power lines fall on cars on Beaumont Hwy
More News