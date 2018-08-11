Houston is host to this weekend's journalistic event that is bringing various people together.The Asian American Journalist Association Convention is aimed to bring together journalists from all around the country.As they gather to learn and grow, they also discuss multiple issues among the media.During this time, they also have various speakers presented.This year's speakers include Christy Ma and Nikhita Nookala, two students who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School in Parkland.Both students say to have been involved and working in various journalistic projects speaking out about the shooting that took 17 of their classmates."We just want more rules to be in placed to make sure what happened to us doesn't happen to anyone else," said Nookala.Texas Governor Gregg Abbott is also scheduled to speak at the convention.