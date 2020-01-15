Parents outraged after HISD dodges questions about Bellaire HS shooting

HISD interim superintendent, Dr. Grenita Lathan, is getting some backlash from some parents after dodging their questions regarding the shooting at Bellaire High School. They shared their frustration with us. Hear from them at 10. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/HiuoXyYUJ3 — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) January 15, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bellaire High School parents are upset with the way HISD's interim superintendent handled a press conference moments after it was announced that a student was killed in an on-campus shooting."I was hoping they would come out and give us more than, you know, thoughts and prayers," said a visibly frustrated Jonasu Wagsteaff, whose child attends Bellaire High. "Thoughts and prayers are not going to help anything in this situation. It's not going to make our children safe, and it's definitely not going to bring back this young man back to his mother."Police responded to the shooting around 4 p.m. Tuesday, which quickly created chaos at the school. A 16-year-old student was shot on campus and later died, investigators say.Wagsteaff's daughter was in school when the shooting happened. She said she's terrified to come back to campus."I don't know what to say to her," said Wagsteaff. "Especially when I can't even get her principal to answer our questions about what's going to be done."Interim HISD superintendent Dr. Granita Lathan spoke briefly to reporters about what occurred, but did not answer any questions from journalists or parents."Our hearts go out to this student's families and his friends," said Lathan, whose message wasn't enough for some parents."We need to know our children are coming to a safe place," said parent Fouad Hijizi, whose daughter is a freshman at the school.