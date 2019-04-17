Society

Arizona paramedic Carrie Clark awarded $3.8 million in breast pumping lawsuit

TUCSON, Ariz. -- An Arizona paramedic has been awarded $3.8 million after she sued the city for not providing her a private place to pump her breast milk.

Carrie Clark said when she returned from maternity leave in 2012, she couldn't find any privacy at Tucson fire stations.

Her attorneys said at the time, more than 40% of all fire stations in the city were not compliant with the law.

"This case was not about the hardworking men and women of Tucson Fire. They are heroes. This case was always about however some poor decisions that were made along the way by Tucson Fire administration. Carrie is just looking forward to getting back to work and serving the citizens of Tucson," said Jeffrey Jacobson, Clark's attorney.

A spokesperson with the city of Tucson says the city will not comment on the jury's ruling, but Tucson is planning to appeal the verdict.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyarizonamotherhoodmilklawsuitu.s. & worldbreast feedingwomen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News