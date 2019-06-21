Paralyzed teen gymnast: 'I still have the rest of my life to go'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen in The Heights isn't letting a tragic gymnastics accident get him down.
Connor Bazar, 16, was paralyzed and bound to a wheelchair after landing wrong during gymnastics practice last August.
"I tried getting up and it didn't work," Bazar recalled about his accident.
The injury would change Bazar's life forever, and although he says he has his ups and downs, he's trying to be positive about it.
"I just said, 'I'm 16. I still have the rest of my life to go. I'm not just going to sit here in my house doing nothing for the rest of my life,'" Bazar said.
"When something happens to you, you only have two choices, you know, and for us, it wasn't really a choice. It was to move forward," said his mom Deanna Bazar.
She adds her son has been an inspiration, but they need help to pay for new medical equipment that insurance won't pay for.
Family friends Shirley Evanicky and Sandra O'Guynn have stepped up put on an auction to raise money for the Bazars.
"When they say it takes a village, the village stepped up," said Evanicky.
The auction is set for Saturday at the American Legion Post 560.
"Connor's attitude since this accident is just incredible. He was a goal-setter prior to the accident, and his goals are still set," said Evanicky.
Doors for the auction open at 6 p.m.. You have to register beforehand. You can do so through this website.
