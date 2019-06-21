fundraiser

Paralyzed teen gymnast: 'I still have the rest of my life to go'

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen in The Heights isn't letting a tragic gymnastics accident get him down.

Connor Bazar, 16, was paralyzed and bound to a wheelchair after landing wrong during gymnastics practice last August.

"I tried getting up and it didn't work," Bazar recalled about his accident.

The injury would change Bazar's life forever, and although he says he has his ups and downs, he's trying to be positive about it.

"I just said, 'I'm 16. I still have the rest of my life to go. I'm not just going to sit here in my house doing nothing for the rest of my life,'" Bazar said.

"When something happens to you, you only have two choices, you know, and for us, it wasn't really a choice. It was to move forward," said his mom Deanna Bazar.

She adds her son has been an inspiration, but they need help to pay for new medical equipment that insurance won't pay for.

Family friends Shirley Evanicky and Sandra O'Guynn have stepped up put on an auction to raise money for the Bazars.

"When they say it takes a village, the village stepped up," said Evanicky.

The auction is set for Saturday at the American Legion Post 560.

"Connor's attitude since this accident is just incredible. He was a goal-setter prior to the accident, and his goals are still set," said Evanicky.

Doors for the auction open at 6 p.m.. You have to register beforehand. You can do so through this website.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhealthauctionfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUNDRAISER
Breast cancer survivors decorating bras for a beautiful cause
Chip, Joanna Gaines raise $1.5 million for St. Jude
11-year-old collected $17,000 to help abandoned animals
Country Time paying fines, wants lemonade stands legalized
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News