SOCIETY

Papa John's founder resigns after admitting use of racial slur

EMBED </>More Videos

The founder of the pizza chain Papa John's is resigning as chairman of the board after he confirmed Wednesday that he used a racial slur during a conference call this past May. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
The founder of the pizza chain Papa John's is resigning as chairman of the board after he confirmed Wednesday that he used a racial slur during a conference call this past May.

John Schnatter, 56, is most recognizable as the voice and face of Papa John's television commercials. Schnatter issued an apology for using the "N-word."

He reportedly said the racial slur while complaining that Colonel Sanders of Kentucky Fried Chicken got away with saying it.

The call was part of a PR roleplaying exercise, which arose from an earlier controversy when Schnatter blamed a drop in pizza sales on the NFL's handling of protests during the national anthem.

He stepped down as CEO two months later, but remained chairman until his resignation from that post was announced Wednesday.

The company said the board will appoint a new chairman in coming weeks.

RELATED: Papa John's founder out as CEO weeks after NFL comments
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypizzarestaurantfoodbusinessracismcommercial adu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Kiki, are you reading? School's clever play on hit Drake song
Woman says she 'never meant harm' by throwing coffee on man
Animal crackers break out of their cages
More Society
Top Stories
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Show More
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News