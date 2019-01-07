EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4743818" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tex-Mex holiday tradition of Pancho Claus continues in Houston

Over the weekend, two Mambo Seafood restaurants received a surprise visit from Pancho Claus.Spreading holiday cheer, an Eyewitness News viewer sent in a video of Pancho Claus giving away gifts at the Houston and Katy locations.Pancho Claus is described as the Tex-Mex cousin to Santa, and Richard Reyes plays the role to perfection."It began with a play in 1981 at Ripley House in east Houston," he recalled. He added a band, and then the part he played took on new importance.Reyes has kept the tradition alive for nearly 40 years.