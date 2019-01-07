HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Over the weekend, two Mambo Seafood restaurants received a surprise visit from Pancho Claus.
Spreading holiday cheer, an Eyewitness News viewer sent in a video of Pancho Claus giving away gifts at the Houston and Katy locations.
Pancho Claus is described as the Tex-Mex cousin to Santa, and Richard Reyes plays the role to perfection.
"It began with a play in 1981 at Ripley House in east Houston," he recalled. He added a band, and then the part he played took on new importance.
Reyes has kept the tradition alive for nearly 40 years.
