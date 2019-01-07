SOCIETY

'Pancho Claus' surprises seafood restaurants with gifts

EMBED </>More Videos

Pancho Claus and his crew visited two Mambo Seafood locations.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Over the weekend, two Mambo Seafood restaurants received a surprise visit from Pancho Claus.

Spreading holiday cheer, an Eyewitness News viewer sent in a video of Pancho Claus giving away gifts at the Houston and Katy locations.

Pancho Claus is described as the Tex-Mex cousin to Santa, and Richard Reyes plays the role to perfection.

"It began with a play in 1981 at Ripley House in east Houston," he recalled. He added a band, and then the part he played took on new importance.

Reyes has kept the tradition alive for nearly 40 years.

RELATED: 'Pancho Claus' keeps tradition alive despite health scares

EMBED More News Videos

Tex-Mex holiday tradition of Pancho Claus continues in Houston

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysanta clausgiftsfeel goodHoustonKaty
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Officials monitoring Brazos River as it's expected to crest
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
12 Houston Boy Scout troop members reach Eagle Scout rank
Disneyland ticket, parking prices increase up to 25 percent
More Society
Top Stories
Body found during search for missing boy with autism
Pregnant woman hit with Taser outside Academy store
Man confessed to stabbing kids with screwdriver: Warrant
Suspects mistakenly shot at girl's family after fight: prosecutors
Community prepares to say goodbye to slain 7-year-old girl
In-N-Out burger among popular shops coming to Stafford
Government shutdown brings a stop to new alcohol production
Officials monitoring Brazos River as it's expected to crest
Show More
White House officials says tax refunds will go out
4 juveniles accused of causing $800k of damage at Carmax
Coach gets really excited seeing horse along Katy Freeway
President Trump will travel to US-Mexico border
Who will Texans play at home and on the road next season?
More News