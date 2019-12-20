Society

Palace: Prince Philip, 98, admitted to a London hospital

LONDON -- Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has been admitted to a London hospital "as a precautionary measure," Buckingham Palace said Friday.

The palace said in a statement the 98-year-old Philip was admitted to the King Edward VII hospital for observation and treatment of a pre-existing condition.

He had been at the royal family's Sandringham estate in eastern England, where the queen and her family usually spend Christmas. The 93-year-old queen traveled to Sandringham from London on Friday morning after attending the State Opening of Parliament in London on Thursday.

The palace said Philip didn't travel by ambulance and it wasn't an emergency admission. The duke is expected to be in the hospital for a few days.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving consort in British history.

He stopped attending public engagements in 2017.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyprinceroyal familyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body believed to be Austin mom found in trunk of car
What we know about missing Austin mom and her baby
ABC13's Morning News
13 Investigates: Texas senator urges HISD track vaping incidents
Student says teacher provoked fist fight inside classroom
Teachers pool money together for low-income students
Clouds, light showers expected Friday and Saturday
Show More
FACT CHECK: Examining claims from 2020 Democratic debate
'Lord, you have my soul': transcript released from plane crash
Man dies after getting hit by car while trying to pick up opossum
Digital Deal of the Day
Wrong-way driver killed on I-10 identified as HPD officer
More TOP STORIES News