SOCIETY

Pair of 'angel' clouds appear to be flying over Tomball

EMBED </>More Videos

Do you see the angels? Some are seeing two in the skies above Tomball!

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --
More angels are among us.

Days after we told you about a Montgomery man who took a photo of what appeared to be a glowing angel in the skies above Highway 105 near Walden, we're getting a look at another angelic-shaped cloud.

RELATED: Unusual cloud formation in Montgomery resembles glowing angel

Brittany Boettcher, of Tomball, snapped this photo of what appears to be an angel in flight.

Some also think they see a smaller cherub trying to catch up behind the larger figure.

We'd love to see all of your weather photos. You can share them with us using #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.

Is this angel-shaped cloud a 'sign from God'?
EMBED More News Videos

Unusual cloud formation in Montgomery resembles glowing angel in the sky

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyreligioncloudyweathertexas newsTomball
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Girl power! Mom dresses daughter as influential women from history
Office pool revealed as winner of $543M Mega Millions prize
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
Houston man returns home after being detained in Vietnam
More Society
Top Stories
Chief Acevedo reveals details on murder of Dr. Mark Hausknecht's
Crime spree suspect charged with 3rd murder count
More questions arise in murder of Dr. Mark Hausknecht
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Deputy constable taken to hospital with head injury after crash
BLUE WATER ALERT: Galveston beaches seeing blue hues again
City gives elevation company 30 days to lift flood-damaged homes
Suspect stalked doctor 5 times before killing him, sources say
Show More
What we know about Dr. Mark Hausknecht's suspected killer
Woman robbed while jogging in southwest Houston, deputies say
Authorities: Dr. Mark Hausknecht's murderer contemplated suicide
Here's how to save big on back-to-school shopping
Galveston restaurant owner pays staff to volunteer
More News