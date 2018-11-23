CAMP FIRE

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to donate $1 million to Camp Fire relief

Green Bay Packers star and Butte County native Aaron Rodgers announced he's donating a $1 million to help fire victims. (Aaron Rodgers/Twitter)

BUTTE COUNTY, California --
Green Bay Packers quarterback and Butte County native Aaron Rodgers announced he's donating $1 million to help Camp Fire victims.

In a video posted to Twitter, Rodgers said his "heart goes out to the great people of Paradise, California."

He also urged people to donate, saying all the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise.

Rodgers grew up in Chico and went to Butte Community College before heading to UC Berkeley in 2003.

Rodgers said besides his own $1 million contribution, State Farm insurance - which sponsors Rodgers as a commercial pitchman - will donate $1 for every retweet of his Twitter post through Nov. 25, up to $1 million.

