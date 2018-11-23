BUTTE COUNTY, California --Green Bay Packers quarterback and Butte County native Aaron Rodgers announced he's donating $1 million to help Camp Fire victims.
In a video posted to Twitter, Rodgers said his "heart goes out to the great people of Paradise, California."
He also urged people to donate, saying all the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise.
Rodgers grew up in Chico and went to Butte Community College before heading to UC Berkeley in 2003.
Rodgers said besides his own $1 million contribution, State Farm insurance - which sponsors Rodgers as a commercial pitchman - will donate $1 for every retweet of his Twitter post through Nov. 25, up to $1 million.
Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 21, 2018
