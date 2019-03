Family Jewels of Texas has the bling while Murphy's Buckles has the belts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for rodeo bling, you've got to stop by Family Jewels of Texas The Heights area business has had a booth at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for over 30 years."I take them to New York because I go there sometimes for a show and it's a totally different vibe," explained owner Ginger Jo. "They want a plain, very simple one. In Texas, you can't put enough bling on these babies!"Jo makes each hat herself.She says no two hats are alike."A woman comes along, puts that hat on, and it's perfect," she said.Maybe the only thing more important than a hat at the rodeo is a belt buckle.Murphy's Buckles has been at the Livestock Show and Rodeo for 40 years."They're all individually made," explained owner Bubba Murphy.Murphy makes more than 1,000 buckles a year, just for rodeo staff, winners, and performers.They go from $5 to $60,000.