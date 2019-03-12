Society

Family Jewels of Texas has the bling while Murphy's Buckles has the belts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for rodeo bling, you've got to stop by Family Jewels of Texas.

The Heights area business has had a booth at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for over 30 years.

"I take them to New York because I go there sometimes for a show and it's a totally different vibe," explained owner Ginger Jo. "They want a plain, very simple one. In Texas, you can't put enough bling on these babies!"

Jo makes each hat herself.

She says no two hats are alike.

RELATED: RODEO FASHION

"A woman comes along, puts that hat on, and it's perfect," she said.

Maybe the only thing more important than a hat at the rodeo is a belt buckle.

Murphy's Buckles has been at the Livestock Show and Rodeo for 40 years.

"They're all individually made," explained owner Bubba Murphy.

Murphy makes more than 1,000 buckles a year, just for rodeo staff, winners, and performers.

They go from $5 to $60,000.

