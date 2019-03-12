HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for rodeo bling, you've got to stop by Family Jewels of Texas.
The Heights area business has had a booth at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for over 30 years.
"I take them to New York because I go there sometimes for a show and it's a totally different vibe," explained owner Ginger Jo. "They want a plain, very simple one. In Texas, you can't put enough bling on these babies!"
Jo makes each hat herself.
She says no two hats are alike.
RELATED: RODEO FASHION
"A woman comes along, puts that hat on, and it's perfect," she said.
Maybe the only thing more important than a hat at the rodeo is a belt buckle.
Murphy's Buckles has been at the Livestock Show and Rodeo for 40 years.
"They're all individually made," explained owner Bubba Murphy.
Murphy makes more than 1,000 buckles a year, just for rodeo staff, winners, and performers.
They go from $5 to $60,000.
Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Family Jewels of Texas has the bling while Murphy's Buckles has the belts
TOP STORIES
Show More