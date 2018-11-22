Personalize your weather by entering a location.
SOCIETY
Oldest survivor in Pearl Harbor attack dies peacefully at 106 years old
Oldest Pearl Harbor survivor dies
Thursday, November 22, 2018 11:38AM
The oldest survivor of the Pearl Harbor attack, Raymond Chavez, has died.
He was 106 years old.
According to his family, Chavez died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, Nov 20.
Chavez's family released a statement on Facebook Tuesday morning, reading:
