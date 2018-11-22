SOCIETY

Oldest survivor in Pearl Harbor attack dies peacefully at 106 years old

Oldest Pearl Harbor survivor dies

The oldest survivor of the Pearl Harbor attack, Raymond Chavez, has died.

He was 106 years old.

According to his family, Chavez died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, Nov 20.

Chavez's family released a statement on Facebook Tuesday morning, reading:
