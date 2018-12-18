SOCIETY

Katy Boardwalk District unveils plans for city's first conference hotel and residential phases

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials unveils plans for city's Boardwalk District

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Officials in Katy unveiled plans for a new Boardwalk District that will hold hotels, luxury lofts, stores and a 90-acre nature preserve.

"The entire project is about creating something unexpected. Truly a natural-suburban oasis," says Kayce Reina, director of tourism and marketing for the city of Katy.

The Katy Boardwalk Project is located on the south side of Kingsland Boulevard, across from Katy Mills Mall.

The conference center hotel is expected to open in fall 2021, with construction beginning in 2019.

The multi-story apartment complex at the Katy Boardwalk will feature 319 units, two resort-style pools, a fitness center, outdoor cabanas and more.

"Our sense is these loft-style residences will be very well received among working professionals seeking a new, highly-amenitized home in these types of mixed-used settings," says Ray Gabriele, vice president of real estate development for Sueba USA Corporation.

Sueba Construction plans to break ground on the first phase of lofts in 2019 with an expected completion by spring 2020.

The city broke ground on the project in March 2017. The first phase of construction, which involved a 90-acre lake, trails and part of the 2-mile boardwalk, was complete in March. The city has also finished installing public restrooms and nearly all of the roads.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyboardwalkhotelapartmentconstructionreal estateKaty
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Judge denies city's request to delay implementation of Prop B
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Hearing today in case of bodies of slaves found at FBISD site
8-year-old boy undergoes surgery to remove facial tumor
More Society
Top Stories
Mom killed in crash with 19-year-old who was allegedly drunk
Trump Foundation to dissolve and donate assets amid lawsuit
Judge denies city's request to delay implementation of Prop B
5 killed in San Marcos apartment fire ruled homicides
Michael Flynn heads to sentencing with 'good luck' wish
Dad tried to drown his 6-month-old daughter in pond: Police
Trump administration moves to ban bump stocks
Man dies after slamming into back of semi in thick fog
Show More
Mostly cloudy and mild today
Hearing today in case of bodies of slaves found at FBISD site
2 Chicago officers die after being struck by train while chasing suspect
Company surprises employees with $4M Christmas bonuses
Angleton police play Santa, giving gifts to good drivers
More News