Officials in Katy unveiled plans for a new Boardwalk District that will hold hotels, luxury lofts, stores and a 90-acre nature preserve."The entire project is about creating something unexpected. Truly a natural-suburban oasis," says Kayce Reina, director of tourism and marketing for the city of Katy.The Katy Boardwalk Project is located on the south side of Kingsland Boulevard, across from Katy Mills Mall.The conference center hotel is expected to open in fall 2021, with construction beginning in 2019.The multi-story apartment complex at the Katy Boardwalk will feature 319 units, two resort-style pools, a fitness center, outdoor cabanas and more."Our sense is these loft-style residences will be very well received among working professionals seeking a new, highly-amenitized home in these types of mixed-used settings," says Ray Gabriele, vice president of real estate development for Sueba USA Corporation.Sueba Construction plans to break ground on the first phase of lofts in 2019 with an expected completion by spring 2020.The city broke ground on the project in March 2017. The first phase of construction, which involved a 90-acre lake, trails and part of the 2-mile boardwalk, was complete in March. The city has also finished installing public restrooms and nearly all of the roads.