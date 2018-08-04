SOCIETY

Officers honored for heroic action to save choking baby

A Florida baby is safe after two officers came to her rescue.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida (KTRK) --
A city is honoring two police officers after their heroic action to save a choking baby.

Ana Jaramillo de Graham tells WPTV she believes the officers were at the mall for a reason: to save her daughter Lucia.

The heart-wrenching video shows when Ana took Lucia out of her stroller trying to get a chicken nugget out of her throat.

At the sight of Ana's despair and cries for help, the two officers are seen rushing to her side and began working on getting the food out of Lucia's airway.

The officers managed to get the piece of food out and little Lucia was able to breathe again.

Ana recommends all parents take classes so they can properly administer CPR to their children.
