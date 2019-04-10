Officers raise money to help teen with autism who was robbed and beat up

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) -- Police officers in Los Angeles made sure a teenager with autism had a new phone after a vicious robbery.Robbers beat up 15-year-old Anthony and stole his phone while he was walking with his two sisters.Over the past few days, the case officer posted about the incident on Facebook and raised $550 to buy Anthony a new phone."Thank you very much. I'm glad that you try your best. It was unfortunate that I was a victim of this. I hope it never happens to me again," Anthony said.The teen also has asthma, so his phone is his lifeline to his parents.