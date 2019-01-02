LEXINGTON, Kentucky --Officers in Lexington, Kentucky, became internet famous this week after posting pictures of themselves crying in front of a burned truck.
The truck was hauling Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Nobody was injured in the fire.
No words. 😭 pic.twitter.com/eRzvxztVlG— Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) December 31, 2018
The tweet has thousands of likes and retweets, even getting the attention of Krispy Kreme and other police departments.
🙏🏻 We’re thinking of you during this difficult time...and have more doughnuts on the way! 🍩 https://t.co/9hPDMieFa1— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) January 1, 2019