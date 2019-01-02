🙏🏻 We’re thinking of you during this difficult time...and have more doughnuts on the way! 🍩 https://t.co/9hPDMieFa1 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) January 1, 2019

Officers in Lexington, Kentucky, became internet famous this week after posting pictures of themselves crying in front of a burned truck.The truck was hauling Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Nobody was injured in the fire.The tweet has thousands of likes and retweets, even getting the attention of Krispy Kreme and other police departments.