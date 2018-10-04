SOCIETY

Officers come to rescue in tense bridge standoff

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson has more on the rescue.

By
NEW YORK --
A man climbed up onto the span of the Williamsburg Bridge and threatened to jump, setting the stage for a tense standoff.

It started around 9:15 a.m. after a man had mounted part of the bridge on the Manhattan side.

A group of NYPD officers from the Emergency Services Unit responded. Detective Thomas Longa first talked with the man, who was threatening to kill himself by jumping off the bridge.

"I tried establish a rapport with him and he mentioned nothing going on in his life, and would be worth ending it," said Detective Longa.

Down below, other officers made sure proper rigging was in place and everyone on the team was safe.

The officers rely on their extensive training, at first listening much more than talking.

After about 75 minutes, the man trusted the officers enough that he came down.

"He was able to recognize he was going to get help. He was very thankful," added Longa.

All three officers who were there have carried out similar rescues - in fact, one was front and center on the Fourth of July when a 44-year-old woman scaled the Statue of Liberty.

EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan has the latest developments after a woman climbed the Statue of Liberty, prompting an evacuation of Liberty Island.



"I was standing on the pedestal hanging onto a vent, tied in - so set up a little differently," said Detective Christopher Williams.

The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital for observation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyrescueu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Brad Paisley to open free grocery store for those in need
Astros celebrate teammate's birthday at Drake concert
Vegas shooting survivor gives birth day after anniversary
Protesters gather during library's drag queen story time event
More Society
Top Stories
Cy-Fair ISD cop trainee allegedly raped girl multiple times
Officer seen taking pic of woman's backside at Drake show
Intern for Sheila Jackson Lee arrested, accused of 'doxing'
Booby-trapped wheelchair shoots FBI agent in bizarre scene
Mother in custody; Baby girl dead, twin brother hurt
Tropical disturbance could develop in the Gulf next week
Bacon and processed meats linked to breast cancer: Study
Motorcyclist killed in hit and run off North Freeway
Show More
Off-duty officer wrestles butcher knife from road rage suspect
FBI's Kavanaugh investigation now complete
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
More than 250 people have died while taking selfies since 2011
Ex-rap mogul 'Suge' Knight set to get 28 years in prison
More News