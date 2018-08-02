RETIREMENT

Ronald 'Pookie' Hall sent off with last radio call after 32 years without a sick day at Texas City police

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas City PD pays tribute to officer who is retiring after 32 years

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Senior Patrol Officer Ronald "Pookie" Hall was so dedicated to the community he served, that he never took a sick day in his 32 years at work.

On his final day on duty, Texas City police sent Hall off to retirement with a brief but well-deserved tribute over the radio.

In his final radio call, which was captured on camera and posted to the police department's Facebook page, the dispatcher salutes Hall for not only his continuous work, but also being the longest serving African-American officer in the department.

In the video, after getting the call, Hall is seen putting his hand over his heart to hold back any emotion from the tribute.

"Congratulations to Officer Hall for a job well done," the police department stated in the Facebook post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypolice officerretirementTexas City
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RETIREMENT
ABC13 chief meteorologist Tim Heller announces retirement
Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new study
Katy Fire Department chief makes final call to mark end of career
Millenials are missing out on a lot of money
More retirement
SOCIETY
Girl falls asleep waiting for military dad in sweet photo
SPONSORED: Check This Out Houston: Upcoming shows
SPONSORED: Check This Out, June 2018 - Palais Royal
SPONSORED: Check This Out, June 2018 - Chevron Houston Marathon
More Society
Top Stories
Man in white Volvo accused of hitting woman after minor crash
Little girl dies after mother throws her off bridge, police say
Girl falls asleep waiting for military dad in sweet photo
Hitchcock ISD goes through 'empowering' active shooter simulation
Famed backyard waterpark in Conroe hits market for $2.8M
'Operation Backpack' helps students prepare for new school year
Barricaded suspect in custody after standoff at home daycare
Big rig theft leaves Houston man's business at a standstill
Show More
Galveston's blue water looks even cooler when you're underwater
Town's entire police force quits
NEW INFO: Girl used to lure teen victim in neighbor killing
Suspect in doctor's murder worked in law enforcement
Air Force base says there was no active shooter
More News