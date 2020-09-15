Society

California police officer praised for the way he helped a non-verbal child with autism

STOCKTON, California -- A Stockton Police Department officer is being praised for the way he helped a child with autism found alone downtown.

Police say a community member called authorities when a child who appeared "scared and confused" was spotted alone.

According to SPD, a bike officer located the child and identified him through a bus pass.

That's when the officer learned the child had non-verbal autism. In order to communicate, the officer reportedly gave the child a pencil and paper to write on.

It was through this gesture that police say the officer was able to locate a family member and reunite the child safely.

