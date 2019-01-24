SOCIETY

Officer stops to play football with teen in freezing rain

EMBED </>More Videos

A Nashville police officer stopped his patrol to help this teen play football in the rain.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KTRK) --
A Nashville police officer stopped his patrol to help a teen play football in the rain.

Eighth-grader Caden Thiemen plays football every day, rain or shine.

RELATED: Bellaire officers welcome 7-year-old battling cancer to the force

He was outside playing alone in freezing temperatures Monday when Officer Calvin Graham pulled over.

Graham says the boy reminded him of his sons so he decided to play catch.

Caden's mom caught the five minute game on video. She posted it to Facebook and it's already been shared hundreds of times.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodpolice officerviral videou.s. & worldfootballTennessee
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: H-Town Spotlight
Mystery violinist plays outside grocery store for rent money
Tax expert amid shutdown: Do them as early as possible
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
More Society
Top Stories
Dad who allegedly tried to run over school guard laughs in court
LIVE: 5-vehicle wreck clogs Westpark Tollway
Best 50 jobs in America for 2019
3 killed in Liberty County crash, including 5-year-old
What we know about Florida bank shooting suspect
James Harden scores career-best 61, Rockets edge Knicks 114-110
Superintendent accused of lying to get help for sick student
Jayme Closs to get $25K reward from Jennie-O
Show More
Hulu dropping price as Netflix raises theirs
Court orders Italy to pay $20,000 in damages to Amanda Knox
Woman says her 4-month-old son was bitten at daycare
9 arrested for stopping traffic under 'Be Someone' sign
General Mills recalls some flour over salmonella concerns
More News