Officer stops to play football with teen in freezing rain

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KTRK) --A Nashville police officer stopped his patrol to help a teen play football in the rain.
Eighth-grader Caden Thiemen plays football every day, rain or shine.
He was outside playing alone in freezing temperatures Monday when Officer Calvin Graham pulled over.
Graham says the boy reminded him of his sons so he decided to play catch.
Caden's mom caught the five minute game on video. She posted it to Facebook and it's already been shared hundreds of times.