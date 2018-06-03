SOCIETY

Police officer responds to loud noise complaint and joins in on fun

Riverside police were called for a loud party complaint Friday night and instead of shutting the party down, an officer joined in on the fun. (KABC)

Riverside police were called for a loud party complaint Friday night and instead of shutting the party down, an officer joined in on the fun.

Police say the homeowners actually did turn off the music right after the dance because the birthday party for their 13-year-old was ending.

Riverside police tweeted, "When you get dispatched to a loud party complaint on a Friday night and hear this song playing from the street, there's only one way to handle the call.."

