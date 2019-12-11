Officer paints portraits of two fallen officers from Houston

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KTRK) -- As tributes pour in for fallen Houston police Sgt. Christopher Brewster, one of his brothers in blue is making sure he will be remembered.Officer Johnny Castro is a forensic artist with the Philadelphia Police Department. He creates portraits of officers killed in the line of duty across the country.Castro says he has painted almost every officer who died in the line of duty this year, including Fayetteville, Arkansas, Officer Stephen Carr who was also killed Saturday.Carr is from Houston and his father was a Houston police sergeant.The portraits are given to the officer's family.When ABC13 talked to Castro, he was painting the Jersey City officer killed in a gun battle just hours ago.