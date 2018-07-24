SOCIETY

Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's job interview

EMBED </>More Videos

Officer helps homeless man shave. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 24, 2018. (WPVI)

TALLAHASSEE, Florida --
A police officer in Tallahassee, Florida went above and beyond the call of duty.

Officer Tony Carlson spotted a homeless man struggling to shave.

He helped fix the clipper and shaved the man's beard for him.

It turns out the man was trying to clean up for a job interview he had at a McDonald's.

It's not known if the man got the job, but he had one supporter in blue rooting for him.

SEE ALSO: Houston officer prays with man after responding to alleged dispute at SW Houston apartments

EMBED More News Videos

Houston police officer prays with man after responding to dispute at SW Houston apartments

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldpolice officerhomelessjobsFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Score some deals and freebies on National Drive-Thru Day!
Plans for 3-D printed guns can soon be posted online
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Girl befriends UPS driver who brought her life-saving meds
More Society
Top Stories
Dad killed after stopping to use restroom at Houston park
New photos show clearer image of suspect in doctor's murder
Mega Millions jackpot at $512 million for drawing tonight
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
Gunman startles Burger King worker before robbing restaurant
Score some deals and freebies on National Drive-Thru Day!
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness gym
Salmonella concerns hit Pepperidge Farm Goldfish snacks
Show More
Police warn dating site users of bank fraud scam
Paintings worth millions found in storage locker
Gang of women steal $10,000 worth of Lululemon leggings
Family involved in crash with 2 big rigs on Katy Freeway
'He was wiping off his knife': Stabbing victim recalls attack
More News