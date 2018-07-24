TALLAHASSEE, Florida --A police officer in Tallahassee, Florida went above and beyond the call of duty.
Officer Tony Carlson spotted a homeless man struggling to shave.
He helped fix the clipper and shaved the man's beard for him.
It turns out the man was trying to clean up for a job interview he had at a McDonald's.
It's not known if the man got the job, but he had one supporter in blue rooting for him.
