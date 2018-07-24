EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3777153" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston police officer prays with man after responding to dispute at SW Houston apartments

A police officer in Tallahassee, Florida went above and beyond the call of duty.Officer Tony Carlson spotted a homeless man struggling to shave.He helped fix the clipper and shaved the man's beard for him.It turns out the man was trying to clean up for a job interview he had at a McDonald's.It's not known if the man got the job, but he had one supporter in blue rooting for him.