HPD officer gets state-of-the-art wheelchair from nonprofit to help his recovery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer and helicopter pilot received an electric wheelchair Thursday from a Dallas-based nonprofit organization after suffering injuries in a fatal helicopter crash.Independence Corps gave Chase Cormier an Action Trackchair, a wheelchair the company says will help restore freedom and dignity of mobility to the nation's wounded and disabled heroes, according to the company.Cormier is recovering from serious injuries he sustained in early May during a fatal helicopter crash that killed HPD officer Jason Knox.The all-terrain wheelchair will provide Cormier with the ability to traverse hills and terrain, and operate the chair in a standing position.It's valued at $18,000 and was purchased by Independence Corps through funding from Warfighter Hemp, a CBD manufacturer in Boulder, Colorado.Warfighter Hemp donates 10% of all proceeds to nonprofit organizations providing independence to veterans and first responders.Cormier is also a U.S. Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and was hailed a hero in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.Cormier and officer Knox were on board the HPD helicopter when it crashed in the Greenspoint area on May 2.