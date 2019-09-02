Odessa Chick-fil-A feeds police in midst of shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Chick-fil-A is Odessa, Texas stepped in to help Saturday when law enforcement responded to an active shooter situation.In a post on their Facebook page, the fast food location explained that they planned on closing early and sending their employees home, but as they were leaving they were given the opportunity to help local law enforcement.When given the opportunity to go home or help, they say every single employee stayed at work.In collaboration with another Odessa Chick-fil-A location, they prepared 500 chicken sandwiches to feed the officers."Sometimes light in a dark world looks as simple as a hot chicken sandwich," they said in their post.