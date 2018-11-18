Former president Barack Obama made a surprise appearance at Michelle Obama's book tour in Washington.
He showed up with a bouquet of flowers during the promotional event for his wife's memoir, "Becoming."
Former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett moderated this event.
Mrs. Obama talked about their life post-White House, and how they are taking a step back to reflect on what they have accomplished.
