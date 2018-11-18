SOCIETY

Barack Obama makes surprise stop at Michelle's book tour

EMBED </>More Videos

Barack Obama crashes wife Michelle's tour

Former president Barack Obama made a surprise appearance at Michelle Obama's book tour in Washington.

He showed up with a bouquet of flowers during the promotional event for his wife's memoir, "Becoming."
RELATED: Michelle Obama's memoir sells more than 725,000 on first day

Former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett moderated this event.

Mrs. Obama talked about their life post-White House, and how they are taking a step back to reflect on what they have accomplished.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarack obamaobama familymichelle obamabooks
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Boy with sickle cell disease is cop for a day
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
MERRY AND BRIGHT: Magical Winter Lights festival is open
Travis Scott's new store, Space 2019, launches today
More Society
Top Stories
SKETCH: Suspect wanted for fatally stabbing man near bus stop
2 dead after vintage WWII plane crashes near Texas apartments
Man shot in the face in southwest Houston, police say
Scattered rain chance next week with temps in the 60s on Thanksgiving
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
Boy with sickle cell disease is cop for a day
Korean War vet gets high school diploma at 93
Show More
Local firefighters deployed to help with California wildfire
2 would-be robbers shot and killed in north Harris County
Rockets roll to fourth straight win after dethroning Kings
Play Millennial Monopoly: Avocado toast not included.
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
More News