November is Citizenship Month

Citizenship Month is an annual volunteer-driven celebration that celebrates Houston's civic diversity.November 2018 is our tenth year anniversary. Citizenship Month is hosted by the City of Houston. ABC13 and Univision 45 are community partners.The City of Houston will join other educational, community, faith-based and corporate organizations to host events throughout the city that celebrate the many social and economic contributions and accomplishments of all people who call Houston home.If you have any events in November, post them on the Citizenship Month calendar of events atFor more information please visit