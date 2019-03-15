Society

Nominate a teacher for a free Norwegian cruise, and chance to win $15,000 for their school

More Videos

Norwegian Cruise line giving away 15 free cruises to teachers

If you're looking for the perfect way to say thank you to your favorite teacher, maybe a luxury cruise will do the job.

Norwegian Cruise Line is giving away a seven-day cruise for two to 15 teachers in the U.S. and Canada.



If interested, all you have to do is nominate an educator "who demonstrates a passion for spreading the joy of learning," in 250 words or less.

The top 15 nominees will receive a free cruise for two, an invitation to an award ceremony in Seattle - which includes airfare and accommodations - and a chance to win $15,000 for their school.

Nominations will be accepted through April 12.
