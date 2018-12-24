HOLIDAY

NORAD Santa tracker continues amid government shutdown

EMBED </>More Videos

Get ready to follow Santa as he delivers presents to children around the world.

It's time to follow Santa as he delivers presents to children around the world. Two sites are tracking the big guy in the red suit this Christmas Eve.

NORAD Santa Tracker: The North American Aerospace Defense Command tracks Santa every year, in addition to helping him answer phone calls and letters. The tradition began more than 50 years ago when the wrong number was printed in a newspaper.



Though NORAD is a government website, it will continue even through the federal government shutdown thanks to the volunteers that help support it, the site confirmed on Friday.



In addition to the tracker, the site has games and holiday activities.

RELATED: 25 ways to get in the Christmas spirit

Google Santa Tracker: Google's version of the Santa tracker also has games, videos and lessons on its website while we wait for the big day. Google has a new game this year called Elf Maker.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychristmassanta clausholiday
Related
Oops, wrong number! The story behind NORAD's Santa tracker
HOLIDAY
Veteran greeted by wife after being overseas for over a year
Happy Festivus! How to celebrate the made-up holiday
Student gives teacher all of the marshmallows from her cereal
Teacher shares touching gift of Lucky Charms marshmallows from student
More holiday
SOCIETY
Veteran greeted by wife after being overseas for over a year
Parkland shooting survivor set to attend Harvard University
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Happy Festivus! How to celebrate the made-up holiday
More Society
Top Stories
HPD officers injured after fiery crash in SE Houston
Community surprises family after dealing with tragic death
5-year-old out of hospital nearly 7 months after shooting
LSU football players fatally shot 18-year-old in robbery
North Shore HS claims 6-A division title with 'Hail Mary' pass
Rihanna and her producer confirm new music set for 2019
Deacon says bricks were stolen from 105-year-old church
3-year-old accidentally run over and killed by backhoe
Show More
Announcers go nuts during North Shore's game-winning play
Deputies in search of insulin-dependent missing man
Texans headed to playoffs after Steelers fall to Saints
Man rescued after being trapped and passing out under ground
Authorities ask for help to find missing woman in Texas City
More News