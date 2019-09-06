Group of non-profits join forces to help Pasadena citizens with home repairs

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Temperatures may have been soaring, but that didn't stop folks from giving back. The mayor's office, Team Up 2 Clean Up, Habitat For Humanity and a number of others joined forces to work on home repairs in town.Joe Coronado, an Army veteran with health challenges, hasn't been able to spruce up his home in awhile, which he helped his dad build from the ground up in 1945."Every time that I say, 'Well, I get ready to do something,' I get sick again," said Coronado. "They find something else wrong and I have to go back to the VA."According to Coronado, the assistance of these non-profits is taking a "big load" off of him.Volunteers scraped paint, trimmed the hedges and are giving Coronado's home a fresh start. All of which was made possible by a $10,000 donation by Chevron Phillips.Next, the groups visited David Scoby, a Korean War vet and former police officer. His gate, backyard and work shed got some much needed TLC.It's a small gesture that, to him and many others, had a big impact."This is stuff I've been intending to do for months, if not years. But I have bad knees and a bad back, and I tried a couple of times and it just doesn't work for me anymore. And I can't tell you how appreciative I am," said Scoby.