SOCIETY

Non-profit offers mortgage-free home for military families

EMBED </>More Videos

Non-profit offers mortgage-free homes for military families

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Do you know a military family or veteran in need of a home?

Operation Homefront, a San Antonio-based non-profit, is looking for applicants for its new home.

The mortgage-free home, located in Houston, will be available for a military family who is transitioning out of the military or transferring to the area.

Homefront described the home as a single-family, 2,142 square-foot, one-story home with two bathrooms.

All active-duty military, National Guard, Reservists, wounded warriors, and veterans, who aren't already homeowners, have an honorable discharge or retirement, and none of the adults that will be residing in the home have a felony on their record, are eligible to apply for the home.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymilitaryveterannon-profitHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
April the Giraffe picks the Super Bowl winner
Boy with rare condition receives ride in Lamborghini
Artist creates Pringles wine tumbler inspired by Texas woman
More Society
Top Stories
Texas Catholic leaders release list of accused clergy
Abuse victims network reacts to clergy list
WATCH LIVE: HPD Chief Acevedo provides update injured officers
List of clergy accused of sex abuse by Texas diocese
Cardinal Daniel DiNardo speaks with ABC13
What to know about the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
TIMELINE: Sex abuse allegations mount against Conroe priest
Young woman found with gunshot wound to head in middle of street
Show More
Montgomery Co. pastor gets 75 years in prison for child sex abuse
Cody Johnson sings new official song of RodeoHouston
Another major closure planned on I-45 this weekend
Save big at the 'Fill-A-Bag' sale
Good Samaritan pays for Chicago homeless people to stay in hotel
More News