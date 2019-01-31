Non-profit offers mortgage-free home for military families

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Do you know a military family or veteran in need of a home?
Operation Homefront, a San Antonio-based non-profit, is looking for applicants for its new home.
The mortgage-free home, located in Houston, will be available for a military family who is transitioning out of the military or transferring to the area.
Homefront described the home as a single-family, 2,142 square-foot, one-story home with two bathrooms.
All active-duty military, National Guard, Reservists, wounded warriors, and veterans, who aren't already homeowners, have an honorable discharge or retirement, and none of the adults that will be residing in the home have a felony on their record, are eligible to apply for the home.
The deadline to apply is Feb. 7.