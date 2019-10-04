abc13 plus crosby

No obstacles for Crosby patients needing to be flown to hospital

By
CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- When you're in an emergency, every second counts.

"Time is the difference," expressed flight paramedic Philip Pegg. "We say, 'Time is [a] heart muscle, time [a] is brain.'"

But, pilots have historically had trouble in Crosby.

So, back in 2015, Memorial Hermann's Life Flight became the first helicopter air ambulance program to allow pilots to rely on advanced navigation systems instead of visual cues.

"The best way I can describe it is that we went out for the citizens of Crosby and purchased a basic roadway in the sky," explained Crosby EMS Chief Christy Graves.

Pilots worked with the FAA to create flight plans in order to navigate them through poor weather conditions.

Everything is computerized.

"It's just like an approach from Hobby or Intercontinental," said chief pilot Damon Sanger. "They're designed to keep the aircraft safe from obstacles on the ground."

As of September 2019, pilots are now approved to take patients straight from Crosby's helipad to operating rooms, with no stops in between.

"Sixteen minutes was the last number we had from this helipad, to a trauma surgeon," said Sanger.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycrosbyhealthhelicopterabc13 plus crosbyhospitalabc13 plus
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS CROSBY
"Extreme Machines" take over Sunday services at Crosby Church
Meet the man behind the Crosby Star Courier!
Crosby Church clothes local kids at Christmastime
Crosby taqueria serves up over-the-top drink creations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Slow pace costs Houston, Harris County control of flood money
Astros hold moment of silence for fallen deputy before Game 1
Astros' George Springer interrupted by bug at news conference
SPONSORED: New Smithsonian exhibit shows what epidemics could do to Houston
Gun found at Bellaire HS after 'popping' sound in class: parents
Houston hosting Pakistan's top entertainment award show
Good-luck cakes decorated for Astros players before Game 1
Show More
Houston-area Walmart set to close this fall
Mayor plans to bring new amusement park to Houston
House in Houston for sale for just $1
21-year-old oversleeps jury duty, goes to jail for 10 days
H-E-B opening new store in Houston
More TOP STORIES News