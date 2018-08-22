SOCIETY

'No More Chemo' song celebrates 3-year-old's big victory

EMBED </>More Videos

Hospital staff singing no more chemo to patient goes viral

By
A 3-year-old girl battling acute leukemia is back home in Tennessee after a very special send-off from the hospital.

Doctors and nurses at St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in Memphis were captured in cellphone video singing a song they call "No More Chemo" to little Hadley Gray.

After six months and four rounds of chemotherapy, Hadley was finally given the all-clear to go back home.

Little Hadley is now cancer free.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycancersingingchildrenu.s. & worldTennessee
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Homeless Aggie lands job after handing out resumes on street
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
More Society
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Vice President Pence in Houston for Hurricane Harvey anniversary
Bank worker allegedly texted 'go signal' in $75K robbery plot
3-year-old survives being left in hot car all day in Texas
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Moms recall Harvey nearly 1 year after giving birth during storm
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Show More
'Madden' video game made me ugly, Houston Texans player says
Olive Garden pasta pass gets you 1 year of never-ending pasta
Homeless Aggie lands job after handing out resumes on street
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies
More News