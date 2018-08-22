A 3-year-old girl battling acute leukemia is back home in Tennessee after a very special send-off from the hospital.
Doctors and nurses at St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in Memphis were captured in cellphone video singing a song they call "No More Chemo" to little Hadley Gray.
After six months and four rounds of chemotherapy, Hadley was finally given the all-clear to go back home.
Little Hadley is now cancer free.
'No More Chemo' song celebrates 3-year-old's big victory
