The Humble-based DeLorean Motor Company doesn't owe any money to the widow of the creator of the car featured in the 'Back to the Future' films.A New Jersey judge ruled last Friday that Sally DeLorean isn't entitled to any royalties, as a result of a 2015 settlement with the company.The widow of automaker John DeLorean filed a lawsuit in April claiming the company received money illegally from sales of merchandise based on the 'Back to the Future' films.A DeLorean car was used as a time machine in those films. The suit says DeLorean was given five percent of the net profits from the film for merchandising.The widow claims the company told Universal Pictures it had the right to the money and has already received a substantial payment from Universal.