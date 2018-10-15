SOCIETY

John DeLorean's widow not entitled to 'Back to the Future' royalties, judge rules

EMBED </>More Videos

Widow of John DeLorean sues over money from 'Back to the Future' films. (KTRK)

The Humble-based DeLorean Motor Company doesn't owe any money to the widow of the creator of the car featured in the 'Back to the Future' films.

A New Jersey judge ruled last Friday that Sally DeLorean isn't entitled to any royalties, as a result of a 2015 settlement with the company.

The widow of automaker John DeLorean filed a lawsuit in April claiming the company received money illegally from sales of merchandise based on the 'Back to the Future' films.

A DeLorean car was used as a time machine in those films. The suit says DeLorean was given five percent of the net profits from the film for merchandising.

The widow claims the company told Universal Pictures it had the right to the money and has already received a substantial payment from Universal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylawsuitauto newsmovie
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
How to sign your child up for 2019 Mutton Bustin'
Idaho wildlife official under fire for Africa hunting trip
Apartment residents upset over no electricity
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
More Society
Top Stories
Dickinson Little League coach killed in hit-and-run crash
Pres. Trump set for Houston rally next Monday
Couple says they were mock raped at haunted house
Cool and damp weather will linger for several day
How to sign your child up for 2019 Mutton Bustin'
Woman makes choice to gets breasts removed following genetic testing
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
Houston mayor's former spokesperson facing second charge
Show More
Senate challengers Cruz and O'Rourke face-off for second time
Apartment residents upset over no electricity
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting first child
Teen shoots and kills dad trying to protect his mom
Quick facts of Astros rising star Alex Bregman
More News