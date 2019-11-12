Ninfa's near Galleria offering free happy hour food

Ninfa's new location in the Galleria area is having a week-long grand opening celebration and will be serving complimentary happy hour food and giving back to various charities.
Dishes include fajita burger sliders, oyster shooters, and street tacos. Plus, there will be complimentary tequila tastings on Wednesday and Friday.
The profits from Tuesday's dinner service will benefit The Wade Smith Foundation, which supports Houston's youth programs. On Thursday, the profits will benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
You can grab your complimentary dish between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. until Friday, Nov. 15.
