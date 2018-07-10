An NFL player is criticizing the TSA after he says an agent spilled his mother's ashes in his suitcase.Giants defensive tackle AJ Francis tweeted out a photo showing the remains in his suitcase along with a notice from the TSA that his bag was inspected.Francis says he doesn't care that agents went through his stuff but he's upset they didn't make sure everything was sealed before they put the bag on the plane.The TSA has apologized and confirmed opening ashes is not their policy.