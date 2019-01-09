SOCIETY

News helicopter spies Mario Kart game on Kauffman Stadium's big screen in Kansas City

EMBED </>More Videos

Somebody in Kansas City just got to play the most epic game of Mario Kart: on the big screen of a major MLB stadium. (KCTV/Storyful)

Danny Clemens
KANSAS CITY, Mo. --
Somebody in Kansas City just got to play the most epic game of Mario Kart: on the big screen of a major MLB stadium.

Local television station KCTV stumbled upon the game in progress at Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals, after sending their news helicopter to shoot unrelated aerial footage of nearby Arrowhead Stadium.

KCTV sports reporter Tom Martin tweeted video of the game, which was shared widely on social media and garnered nearly 2 million views in less than 24 hours.



Despite speculation on Twitter, the game wasn't played by a rogue employee -- it was an officially sanctioned fundraising event put on by the team's charitable foundation, Royals Charities. As the story spread, the foundation teased that local fans "may even see a video game party on CrownVision as an auction item in 2019."


While playing a game on the big screen at any major stadium is an exciting opportunity, 37,903-seat Kauffman Stadium has extra bragging rights: when it was installed for the 2008 season, CrownVision, the stadium's LED screen was the largest high-definition LED display in the world, according to manufacturer Daktronics, though it's since been dethroned.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfun stuffvideo gameu.s. & worldhelicopterbuzzworthysocial mediaKansas City RoyalsMissouri
SOCIETY
Minister of Style Al Green helps men just out of prison
SeaWorld offering free passes to preschoolers and teachers
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Rare penny found in lunch money could be worth more than $1M
More Society
Top Stories
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' murder allegedly have gang ties
Faulty freeway sign: The speed limit is not 20 mph
E. coli prompts boil water notice for Spring residents
Mom of teen killed during robbery suing Subway over his murder
Texas' top Republicans vow to 'cross the aisle' this session
HUSTLE-TOWN: See this Rockets star's new Rolls Royce SUV
$13.5M plan approved to renovate Memorial Park Golf Course
DNA sought of males at center where comatose woman had baby
Show More
Genealogy database and gum help convict DJ in 1992 killing
Man exposed himself to jogger pushing baby in stroller: Police
Woman with concealed carry license kills would-be robber
Rare penny found in lunch money could be worth more than $1M
Dramatic video shows officer's struggle with armed murder suspect
More News